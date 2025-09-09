Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bengals placed Patrick (calf) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Patrick suffered a calf injury during Sunday's Week 1 win over the Browns and wasn't able to return to the game. His placement on IR means he'll need to sit out at least four games. Dalton Risner will likely move into a starting role at right guard in Patrick's stead.
