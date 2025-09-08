Bengals' Lucas Patrick: Will miss time with calf issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Patrick will be out for at least one week due to a calf injury, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.
Patrick suffered a calf injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns. Dalton Risner -- who signed with the Bengals on Aug. 28 -- took over at right guard and should start in Week 2 against the Jaguars due to Patrick's injury.
