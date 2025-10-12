Patrick (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Patrick's 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday. He earned the questionable tag for Sunday's game after ending the week with back-to-back full practices, but he has not progressed enough in his recovery from a calf injury to play against Green Bay. Patrick hasn't played since Week 1 against the Browns, and his next chance to play is Thursday at home against the Steelers.