Hippenhammer agreed to terms with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent Friday, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

Hippenhammer wasn't selected during the 2023 Draft but will now join the Bengals for the start of their offseason program. The 24-year-old will stay in Ohio where he registered 54 catches for 769 yards and nine touchdowns at Miami University last season.