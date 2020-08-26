Alexander was granted release from jail on bond by a Florida judge Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Alexander, who left Bengals training camp Tuesday, was arrested after allegedly confronting a man involved with the disappearance of his father. The starting slot cornerback is now expected to rejoin authorities in their search efforts.
