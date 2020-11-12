The Bengals activated Alexander off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.
Alexander had resided on the list since Saturday, so it's a positive sign that he's tested negative enough times to come off the list. Expect the Clemson product to re-join the lineup as a depth cornerback for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
