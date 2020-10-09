Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Alexander (ribs) is doubtful for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Alexander wasn't able to suit up against Jacksonville in Week 4, and it looks like he's trending toward another absence due to his rib injury. LeShaun Sims should draw another start Sunday if Alexander indeed isn't able to go.
