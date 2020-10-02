Alexander (ribs) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Alexander will sit out one week after playing 84 defensive snaps against the Eagles. His absence should create more opportunities for Tony Brown and LeShaun Sims, while Alexander sets his sights on a potential Week 5 return against the Ravens.
