Alexander is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers with a concussion, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
The Bengals will evaluate Alexander for a concussion, and if the diagnosis is confirmed, the cornerback won't return to Sunday's game. The Bengals are already shorthanded in the secondary with LeShaun Sims (concussion) inactive and Darius Phillips (groin) on IR.
