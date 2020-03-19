Play

Alexander is signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 2016 second-round pick will follow Trae Waynes from Minnesota to Cincinnati, joining a cornerback group that also includes William Jackson (shoulder) and Dre Kirkpatrick (knee). The Bengals might consider cutting Kirkpatrick or trading Jackson, though it wouldn't be crazy to keep Alexander as a No. 4 corner at this price. The 26-year-old mostly guarded the slot during his four years in Minnesota.

