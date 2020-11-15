Alexander (concussion) will not return to Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Now that Alexander has been confirmed to have suffered a concussion, he'll enter the league's five-step protocol. The Bengals already have LeShaun Sims (concussion) inactive and Darius Phillips (groin) on IR, so Alexander's departure is a notable blow for the team's secondary.
More News
-
Bengals' Mackensie Alexander: Exits Sunday's contest•
-
Bengals' Mackensie Alexander: Back from COVID-19 list•
-
Bengals' Mackensie Alexander: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Bengals' Mackensie Alexander: Returns from two-week absence•
-
Bengals' Mackensie Alexander: Questionable to face Colts•
-
Bengals' Mackensie Alexander: Unable to play Sunday•