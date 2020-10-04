Alexander (ribs) won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Alexander came into the game drawing a doubtful tag after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday. In the absence of Alexander for Week 4, look for an uptick in snaps to go to Tony Brown and LeShaun Sims.
