The Bengals placed Alexander on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Alexander has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with an infected person. The Bengals are on bye this week, but they could be short on cornerbacks when they return for the Week 10 matchup against Pittsburgh.
