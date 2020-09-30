Alexander (ribs) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, however, the Clemson product logged 84 defensive snaps in Week 3's tie to Philadelphia. If Alexander is forced to miss Week 4, Tony Brown and LeShaun Sims would be in line for an uptick in snaps.
