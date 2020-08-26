Alexander left training camp Tuesday for personal reasons, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Alexander's standing with the team won't be in any way impacted due to the nature of his absence. The Bengals are counting on him to hold down the fort as the team's primary slot cornerback.
More News
-
Bengals' Mackensie Alexander: Follows Waynes to Cincinnati•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Gets clean bill of health•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: Will undergo surgery•
-
Vikings' Mackensie Alexander: May require surgery•