Alexander (ribs) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Alexander's rib injury has caused him to miss back-to-back games, but he looks to have a fair shot to retake the field versus Indianapolis. If he's able to gain clearance to suit up, Alexander will handle Cincinnati's slot cornerback reps.
