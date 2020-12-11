Alexander (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Alexander wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday, but he popped up as a limited practice participant Thursday. He's consistently played upward of 70 percent of defensive snaps when healthy, though LeShaun Sims and William Jackson are Cincinnati's clear top cornerbacks.
