Alexander (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Alexander handled an 84 percent snap share last week, his highest rate since Week 6. He's been solid in coverage this season, as he's allowed 235 total yards and no touchdowns through eight games. LeShaun Sims and Williams Jackson are still the locked-in starting cornerbacks, though.