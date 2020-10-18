Alexander (ribs) is active Week 6 against the Colts, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Alexander had missed back-to-back games due to the injury, but he'll be back in action following his return to a full practice participant this week. He should return to his regular role as the primary slot cornerback.
