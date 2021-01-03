Alexander (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

There's no indication that Alexander's illness is related to COVID-19. He'll nevertheless miss his third game of the season. Darius Phillips and LeShaun Sims will start at cornerback Week 17, and Tony Brown and Winston Rose will rotate in for select packages. Alexander's season ends with 47 tackles (32 solo), six pass breakups and an interception.