Alexander (concussion) was a full participant during Thursday's practice session, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Alexander suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Steelers, but like fellow cornerback LeShaun Sims (concussion), he is trending towards a Week 11 appearance against Washington. Alexander and Sims were able to participate in full during Thursday's session, opening the door for both players to be activated so long as they're able to officially clear concussion protocol by kickoff Sunday afternoon.
