Bengals' Malik Jefferson: Bengals select in third round

The Bengals selected Jefferson in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 78th overall.

Jefferson (6-foot-2, 236 pounds) is regarded as more of an athlete than a football player at the moment, but he's a former blue chip recruit with standout athletic talent, and he was the most prolific run defender on a Texas defense that shut down the ground game in 2017. With a 4.52-second 40, Jefferson should at the very least be proficient in pursuit, and the work of the Texas run defense in 2017 gives reason to think his skill set might come around to round out his profile.