Bengals' Malik Jefferson: Nabbed by Bengals in third round
The Bengals selected Jefferson in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 78th overall.
Jefferson (6-foot-2, 236 pounds) is regarded as more of an athlete than a football player at the moment, but he's a former blue chip recruit with standout athletic talent, Moreover, he was the most prolific run defender on a Texas defense that shut down the ground game in 2017. With a 4.52-second 40, Jefferson should at the very least be proficient in pursuit, and the work of the Longhorns run defense in 2017 gives credence to the notion that his skill set might allow him to round out his profile.
