Wilson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old from Florida didn't return to practice after missing the Bengals' Week 8 loss to the Jets with a hamstring injury, so it's no surprise that he'll likely be sidelined again Sunday. If Wilson misses the Week 9 contest as expected, Josh Newton will likely operate as Cincinnati's top reserve boundary corner.