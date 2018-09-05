Walton (shoulder) does not appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Colts, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Walton dinged up his shoulder in the preseason finale, but his absence from the injury report suggests the running back was never dealing with a serious injury. The rookie is thus fully on track to suit up for his regular-season debut this weekend, when Walton will serve as the No. 3 option behind Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard.