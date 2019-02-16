Walton is potentially facing misdemeanor battery charges after being arrested Friday in Miami, David Orvalle of The Miami Herald reports.

Walton apparently got into a scuffle outside his condo with the police indicating the incident began due to the fact his vehicle was blocking the building's parking garage. The 21-year-old is currently free on bond, while the league office is likely to do their own investigation to see if the incident warrants any further action.