Walton is potentially facing misdemeanor battery charges after being arrested Friday in Miami, David Orvalle of The Miami Herald reports.

Walton apparently got into a scuffle outside his condo with the police indicating the incident began due to the fact his vehicle was blocking the building's parking garage. The 21-year-old is currently free on bond, while the league office is likely to do their own investigation to see if the incident warrants any further action.

