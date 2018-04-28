Bengals' Mark Walton: Cincy selects in fourth round

The Bengals selected Walton in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 112th overall.

Walton was a highly regarded recruit at Miami (FL), but never quite lived up to his expectations despite several flickers of promise. He was off to a fast start in 2017, running for 428 yards (7.6 YPC) and three touchdowns in five games before an ankle injury derailed his season, but for his career his 395 carries yielded just 2006 yards (5.1 YPC). Perhaps Walton's average was deflated by a disproportionate amount of short-yardage work (26 touchdowns in 395 carries), but it would have been reassuring if he hadn't had such a dreadful combine. At 5-foot-10, 202 pounds, Walton ran a 4.6 40 and posted a 31.5-inch vertical. He's both small and slow, and he doesn't have big production to make you feel better about the fact. He does show some anchor ability and motor on tape, though, so he could stick as a high-effort change-of-pace runner.