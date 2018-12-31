Walton didn't record a carry or reception again in Week 17 in the Bengals' loss to the Steelers.

Walton was barely used on offense this season, netting 14 carries for 34 yards and five catches for 41 yards. The fourth-round pick might take over Giovani Bernard's backup role next season, but that's far from guaranteed. He could just as easily be waiver bait, pending what the Bengals do in the draft and free agency this offseason.