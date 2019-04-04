Walton surrendered Thursday to face felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving stemming from a March 12 incident near Miami, Fl., David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reports.

Walton is, reportedly, already facing two other criminal cases in the form of a misdemeanor battery charge from February and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge from January. The former Hurricanes running back is coming off a disappointing rookie campaign in which he averaged just 2.4 yards over 14 rushing attempts, and these legal issues are doing Walton no favors in advance of his second season.

More News
Our Latest Stories