Walton surrendered Thursday to face felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving stemming from a March 12 incident near Miami, Fl., David Ovalle of the Miami Herald reports.

Walton is, reportedly, already facing two other criminal cases in the form of a misdemeanor battery charge from February and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge from January. The former Hurricanes running back is coming off a disappointing rookie campaign in which he averaged just 2.4 yards over 14 rushing attempts, and these legal issues are doing Walton no favors in advance of his second season.