Bengals' Mark Walton: Gets one carry
Walton earned one 10-yard carry during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Broncos
The carry snapped a three-game streak in which the rookie had not recorded a single touch. Part of that can be attributed to the fact that the Bengals started a first-time starter on Sunday and, relatedly, that the running game was what was working for them. Walton figures to continue to get a little more action with Jeff Driskel under center for the remainder of the season, but as he's behind both Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, it is unlikely that he'll get too much opportunity to enjoy Sunday's matchup against a middle-of-the-road Chargers run defense.
