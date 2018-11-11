Walton is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, but is expected to see reduced involvement on offense with Giovani Bernard (knee) returning from a four-game absence, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Walton had functioned as the Bengals' clear backup running back with one of Bernard or Joe Mixon missing each of the last six games, but that role didn't bear much fruit. Over that span, Walton managed just 24 yards on 13 carries and hauled in five receptions for 41 yards. Though he'll continue to dress Sunday, Walton's snap count on offense will likely sink into the single digits, with the rookie instead expected to see most of his action on special teams.