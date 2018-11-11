Bengals' Mark Walton: Likely in line for role reduction
Walton is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, but is expected to see reduced involvement on offense with Giovani Bernard (knee) returning from a four-game absence, Fletcher Page of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Walton had functioned as the Bengals' clear backup running back with one of Bernard or Joe Mixon missing each of the last six games, but that role didn't bear much fruit. Over that span, Walton managed just 24 yards on 13 carries and hauled in five receptions for 41 yards. Though he'll continue to dress Sunday, Walton's snap count on offense will likely sink into the single digits, with the rookie instead expected to see most of his action on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10