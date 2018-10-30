Bengals' Mark Walton: Limited output again
Walton had one catch for 10 yards and two carries for seven yards in the Bengals' Week 8 win over the Bucs.
Walton's catch helped keep a drive alive - he turned a 3rd-and-13 into a 4th-and-3, which the Bengals subsequently converted and later turned into a touchdown. But he only saw 10 snaps on offense, down from 14 the week before.
