Bengals' Mark Walton: Loses two yards
Walton lost a yard with each of his two carries during Sunday's 28-21 loss to Pittsburgh.
Walton is averaging just a single yard per carry this season and, aside from 28 receiving yards in Week 4, hasn't offered much in the passing game. The Bengals haven't turned to the rookie much despite the absence of Giovani Bernard (knee). Bernard is reportedly nearing a return and so his condition is worth monitoring. If Bernard is out, Walton's likely few touches would seem to be more valuable Sunday against a Chiefs defense ranked 31st in the league with 5,4 yards per opponent carry.
