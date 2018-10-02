Bengals' Mark Walton: Modest workload
Walton had five carries for nine yards and caught two passes (on four targets) for 28 yards in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
Walton played a season-high 28 snaps on offense and was on the field for the Bengals game-winning drive, with Gio Bernard out with an undisclosed injury. Joe Mixon has a decent chance of returning this week, and we don't know Bernard's status yet. Walton could get limited action again if either Mixon or Bernard has to sit, but if he reverts back to the third back, his playing time will be sparse.
