Bengals' Mark Walton: On hand to spell Mixon in his return
With Giovani Bernard (knee) inactive Sunday, the Bengals' Week 5 backfield will be comprised of Joe Mixon, Walton and Thomas Rawls, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.
Mixon is back in action following a knee procedure, but per Hobson's report, "it's unclear how much he'll be able to play with the 82-degree heat testing his conditioning." As a result, it's conceivable that Walton could see enough touches Sunday to help out those scrambling for running back help in Week 5. Rawls is presumably on hand hand to work in a backup/complementary role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.