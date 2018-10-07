With Giovani Bernard (knee) inactive Sunday, the Bengals' Week 5 backfield will be comprised of Joe Mixon, Walton and Thomas Rawls, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports.

Mixon is back in action following a knee procedure, but per Hobson's report, "it's unclear how much he'll be able to play with the 82-degree heat testing his conditioning." As a result, it's conceivable that Walton could see enough touches Sunday to help out those scrambling for running back help in Week 5. Rawls is presumably on hand hand to work in a backup/complementary role.