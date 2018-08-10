Bengals' Mark Walton: Picks up 13 yards
Walton rushed for 13 yards on four carries during Thursdays 30-27 victory over Chicago.
Walton was far from the biggest or fastest back taken in April, but his production in a pro-style scheme helped lead him to a fourth-round selection. He didn't turn many heads on Thursday, never carrying the ball for more than four yards at a time. Meanwhile, starter Joe Mixon broke off a 24-yard reception for a score. With Mixon and veteran Giovani Bernard in the fold, don't expect too much from the rookie.
