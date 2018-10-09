Bengals' Mark Walton: Tiny uptick in job security
The Bengals waived Thomas Rawls on Tuesday, thus removing a potential option to replace Walton as the backup behind Joe Mixon this week.
The added sliver of job security might not translate into extra playing time, as Rawls didn't receive any snaps on offense. But Gio Bernard is expected to miss this week's game against the Steelers, so should anything happen to Mixon, Walton would be the sole remaining option in the backfield.
