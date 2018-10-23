Bengals' Mark Walton: Tiny workload
Walton had four carries for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.
Almost all of Walton's snaps came late, too, when the game was well out of hand. Even with Gio Bernard out, Walton hasn't seen action on third downs that Bernard usually receives. Instead, Joe Mixon has simply stayed in the game on third down.
