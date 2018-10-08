Bengals' Mark Walton: Works limited role
Walton had two catches for three yards on three targets in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. He did not receive a carry.
Walton was used sparingly even with Giovani Bernard (knee) out. Starter Joe Mixon often stayed on the field on third down, especially during the second half when the Bengals were making up a 17-point deficit.
