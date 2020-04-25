Bengals' Markus Bailey: Cincinnati secures in seventh

The Bengals selected Bailey (knee) in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 215th overall.

Bailey (6-foot, 235) was a standout linebacker for Purdue before he suffered an ACL tear in September, which prevented him from doing any athletic testing before the draft. Not only did he average triple-digit tackles per season from 2016 through 2018, but Bailey made big plays as a blitzer and in coverage over that span, accumulating 16.5 sacks and six interceptions in those three years.