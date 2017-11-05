Bengals' Marshall Koehn: Handling Week 9 kicking duties
Koehn will serve as the Bengals' kicker Sunday against the Jaguars with Randy Bullock (back) inactive for the contest, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Since Bullock's back injury isn't believed to be a long-term concern, Koehn, who the Bengals signed Saturday, may only be in store for a one-game stint with the club. Sunday's appearance will mark Koehn's NFL debut after the 25-year-old was unable to win a roster spot with either the Dolphins and Vikings coming out of training camp the past two seasons.
