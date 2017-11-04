Bengals' Marshall Koehn: Joins Bengals
Koehn was signed by the Bengals on Saturday.
The signing probably means that usual kicker Randy Bullock (back) will be inactive Sunday, though that has yet to be confirmed, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports. Koehn has yet to play in an NFL game after leaving Iowa after the 2015-16 season, where he completed 16-of-20 field goals, including seven 40-yarders and one 50-yarder.
