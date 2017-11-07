Koehn didn't attempt a field goal but did make his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Koehn's NFL debut was an uneventful one, but he still got the job done the one time he was called upon. With Randy Bullock's (back) status uncertain, it remains to be seen whether Koehn will maintain the team's kicking duties in Week 10 versus the Titans.