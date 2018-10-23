Bengals' Mason Schreck: Lands on IR
Schreck (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Schreck's placement on IR effectively ends his 2018 campaign. The second-year vet has endured several knee injuries through the early portion of his career so it remains to be seen what kind of toll, if any, the latest will have on him moving forward. In a corresponding move, the Bengals promoted tight end Jordan Franks to replace Schreck.
