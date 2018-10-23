Schreck (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Schreck's placement on IR effectively ends his 2018 campaign. The second-year vet has endured several knee injuries through the early portion of his career so it remains to be seen what kind of toll, if any, the latest will have on him moving forward. In a corresponding move, the Bengals promoted tight end Jordan Franks to replace Schreck.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

    Week 8 Preview

    Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...

  • nelson-agholor.jpg

    Week 8 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...

  • pats-1400.jpg

    Week 8 Trade Values Chart

    Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...