Bengals' Mason Schreck: Practicing at training camp
Schreck (knee) was practicing at Bengals' training camp Monday.
Schreck sustained a knee injury in the preseason last year and was subsequently placed on injured reserve, but is apparently healthy to start 2018 training camp. The 24-year-old will need to make quite an impression in training camp to earn the No. 3 tight end role and a spot on the 53-man roster.
