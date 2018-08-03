Schreck (knee) was practicing at Bengals' training camp Monday.

Schreck sustained a knee injury in the preseason last year and was subsequently placed on injured reserve, but is apparently healthy to start 2018 training camp. The 24-year-old will need to make quite an impression in training camp to earn the No. 3 tight end role and a spot on the 53-man roster.

