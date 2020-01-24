Schreck played four snaps on offense across two regular-season contests with the Bengals in 2019.

Schreck spent the first 11 games of the season on Cincinnati's practice squad, and he was confined to a reserve role upon joining the 53-man roster. The Bengals originally drafted Schreck in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, so he'll likely continue to be viewed as a developmental project heading into 2020.