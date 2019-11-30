Play

Schreck was promoted to the Bengals' active roster Saturday.

Until now, Schreck has spent the entire season on the Bengals' practice squad. He was originally drafted in the seventh-round by the team in 2017. He is now set to help provide depth at tight end, while also presumably contributing on special teams.

