Bengals' Mason Schreck: Suffers knee injury against Chiefs
Schreck injured his left knee and will not return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The severity of Schreck's injury won't be known until he undergoes further testing, but it doesn't look good considering the the second-year pro needed to be carted off the field. This isn't a favorable development for a Bengals tight end group that is already without the services of both Tyler Eifert (ankle) and Tyler Kroft (leg).
