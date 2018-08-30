Barkley has been ruled out of Thursday's preseason game against the Colts due to a left knee injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Barkley suffered the injury on a roughing the passer penalty, per Jay Morrison of The Athletic Cincinnati, and limped to the sideline and soon after the locker room. Penciled in as Andy Dalton's backup, Barkley is the Bengals' only reserve quarterback with NFL experience, though Jeff Driskel was making a good push in the preseason at unseating Barkley, so they could be in the market for a signal-caller in the coming days. For the time being, Driskel and Logan Woodside are the remaining QBs on the roster.