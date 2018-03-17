Barkley signed with the Bengals on Saturday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Barkley was with the Cardinals for the final seven weeks of last season, but he hasn't played in a game since 2016 when he was picked off 14 times in seven appearances for the Bears. He joins Jeff Driskell (arm) on the Cincinnati depth chart behind Andy Dalton, with the Bengals likely planning to add a draft pick or another veteran before training camp. Barkley likely will need to compete for a roster spot.